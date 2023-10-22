Chargers vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:15 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will try to build on a five-game winning streak.
Before the Chiefs play the Chargers, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers
- The Chargers have played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 48 points.
- Los Angeles' outings this season have a 49.7-point average over/under, 1.7 more points than this game's point total.
- The Chargers have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-3-0).
- The Chargers lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +195 odds on them winning this game.
Kansas City Chiefs
- The average point total in Kansas City's matchups this year is 48.8, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Chiefs have put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have been moneyline favorites six times this season. They've gone 5-1.
- Kansas City has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chiefs
|24.5
|8
|14.7
|3
|48.8
|1
|6
|Chargers
|25.4
|18
|24.8
|17
|49.7
|3
|5
Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends
Chargers
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice and is 3-0 overall in its last three contests.
- In their past three contests, the Chargers have not gone over the total once.
- The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 59 points this season (9.8 points per game), and the Chargers have put up only three more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).
Chiefs
- Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall, over its past three games.
- In its past three games, Kansas City has hit the over once.
- The Chiefs have 59 more points than their opponents this season (9.8 per game), and the Chargers have scored only three more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.7
|49.8
|49.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.6
|27.0
|26.0
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.8
|49.3
|48.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.8
|29.0
|26.7
|ATS Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|2-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
