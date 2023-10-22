Chargers vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue their five-game winning streak in a contest versus the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The point total has been set at 48.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be found below before they face the Chargers. The Chargers' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Chiefs.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Chargers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-5.5)
|48
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-5.5)
|47.5
|-230
|+190
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 7 Odds
- Click here for Lions vs Ravens
- Click here for Raiders vs Bears
- Click here for Jaguars vs Saints
- Click here for Falcons vs Buccaneers
- Click here for Bills vs Patriots
Los Angeles vs. Kansas City Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Two Los Angeles games (of five) have gone over the point total this year.
- Kansas City has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Kansas City has gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).
Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Gerald Everett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23.5 (-118)
|-
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|-
|47.5 (-115)
|-
|33.5 (-111)
|-
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|77.5 (-115)
|-
|Donald Parham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14.5 (-111)
|-
|Justin Herbert
|267.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josh Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|47.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.