The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to continue their five-game winning streak in a contest versus the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The point total has been set at 48.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be found below before they face the Chargers. The Chargers' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Chiefs.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-5.5) 48 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-5.5) 47.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 7 Odds

Los Angeles vs. Kansas City Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Two Los Angeles games (of five) have gone over the point total this year.

Kansas City has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Kansas City has gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Gerald Everett - - - - 23.5 (-118) - Austin Ekeler - - 47.5 (-115) - 33.5 (-111) - Keenan Allen - - - - 77.5 (-115) - Donald Parham - - - - 14.5 (-111) - Justin Herbert 267.5 (-115) - - - - - Josh Palmer - - - - 47.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.