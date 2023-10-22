The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) host the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will try to build on a five-game winning streak.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV: CBS

Chargers Insights

The Chargers score 25.4 points per game, 10.7 more than the Chiefs surrender (14.7).

The Chargers average 81.4 more yards per game (365.4) than the Chiefs allow (284).

This year Los Angeles piles up 106.4 rushing yards per game, 6.2 more yards than Kansas City allows (100.2).

This year the Chargers have three turnovers, six fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (9).

Chargers Away Performance

The Chargers score 26 points per game in road games (0.6 more than their overall average), and give up 25.5 away from home (0.7 more than overall).

The Chargers' average yards gained (408.5) and allowed (408) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 365.4 and 391.6, respectively.

Los Angeles racks up 363 passing yards per game on the road (104 more than its overall average), and concedes 272.5 in road games (16.5 less than overall).

The Chargers' average yards rushing in road games (45.5) is lower than their overall average (106.4). But their average yards conceded in away games (135.5) is higher than overall (102.6).

The Chargers convert 28% of third downs in road games (10.2% lower than their overall average), and give up 37% in away games (3.7% higher than overall).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Minnesota W 28-24 FOX 10/1/2023 Las Vegas W 24-17 CBS 10/16/2023 Dallas L 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 10/29/2023 Chicago - NBC 11/6/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 Detroit - CBS

