Chargers vs. Chiefs Injury Report — Week 7
The Los Angeles Chargers' (2-3) injury report heading into their game against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) currently features 12 players on it. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 22 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chargers' most recent game ended in a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
In their most recent game, the Chiefs won 19-8 over the Denver Broncos.
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Will Clapp
|OL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Illness
|Out
|Otito Ogbonnia
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Derwin James
|S
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Donald Parham
|TE
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jalen Guyton
|WR
|Heel
|Out
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|NIR - Personal
|Full Participation In Practice
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|Out
Other Week 7 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: CBS
Chargers Season Insights
- The Chargers rank eighth in total yards per game (365.4), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 391.6 total yards surrendered per contest.
- In terms of points scored the Chargers rank seventh in the NFL (25.4 points per game), and they are 23rd defensively (24.8 points allowed per game).
- The Chargers rank worst in passing yards allowed per game (289), but at least they've been surging on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in passing yards per game (259).
- From an offensive perspective, Los Angeles is compiling 106.4 rushing yards per game (18th-ranked). It ranks 14th in the NFL defensively (102.6 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have a +5 turnover margin this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-5.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-250), Chargers (+195)
- Total: 48 points
