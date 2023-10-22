The Los Angeles Chargers' (2-3) injury report heading into their game against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) currently features 12 players on it. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 22 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch the Chargers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Chargers' most recent game ended in a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

In their most recent game, the Chiefs won 19-8 over the Denver Broncos.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Out Will Clapp OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Jaylinn Hawkins S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Alohi Gilman S Illness Out Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Out Derwin James S Ankle Questionable Joey Bosa OLB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Questionable Donald Parham TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Jalen Guyton WR Heel Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Kelce TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jaylen Watson CB Thigh Questionable Tommy Townsend P Knee Full Participation In Practice George Karlaftis DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Charles Omenihu DE NIR - Personal Full Participation In Practice Bryan Cook S Neck Full Participation In Practice Justin Watson WR Elbow Out

Other Week 7 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Chiefs Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Chiefs or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers rank eighth in total yards per game (365.4), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 391.6 total yards surrendered per contest.

In terms of points scored the Chargers rank seventh in the NFL (25.4 points per game), and they are 23rd defensively (24.8 points allowed per game).

The Chargers rank worst in passing yards allowed per game (289), but at least they've been surging on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in passing yards per game (259).

From an offensive perspective, Los Angeles is compiling 106.4 rushing yards per game (18th-ranked). It ranks 14th in the NFL defensively (102.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have a +5 turnover margin this season, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-5.5)

Chiefs (-5.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-250), Chargers (+195)

Chiefs (-250), Chargers (+195) Total: 48 points

Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.