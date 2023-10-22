Our computer model predicts a win for the Kansas City Chiefs when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 22 at 4:25 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Chiefs sport the 10th-ranked offense this season (24.5 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best with just 14.7 points allowed per game. The Chargers are compiling 25.4 points per contest on offense this season (seventh-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 24.8 points per contest (23rd-ranked) on defense.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-5.5) Under (48) Chiefs 27, Chargers 18

Chargers Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Chargers based on the moneyline is 33.9%.

Los Angeles has won two games against the spread this season.

Los Angeles games have gone over the point total twice this season.

The average total points scored in Chargers games this year (48) is 1.7 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Chiefs Betting Info

The Chiefs have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Kansas City has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Chiefs have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Kansas City games have hit the over twice this season.

The point total average for Chiefs games this season is 48.8, 0.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Chargers vs. Chiefs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 24.5 14.7 26.7 13 22.3 16.3 Los Angeles 25.4 24.8 25 24.3 26 25.5

