The Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) take a five-game winning streak into their contest with the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under is set at 48 in the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Chiefs against the Chargers is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep reading for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chargers have led two times and been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Chiefs have had the lead four times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 1.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

In six games this season, the Chiefs have lost the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent four times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of five games this season, the Chargers have won the third quarter one time, lost two times, and been knotted up two times.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games and have been outscored in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging 6.8 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Chargers' five games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost two times, and tied one time.

In six games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter one time, lost four times, and tied one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging two points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 5.8 points on average in that quarter.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chargers have had the lead after the first half three times (2-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half two times (0-2) through five games this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Chiefs have had the lead five times and been tied one time.

2nd Half

This season, the Chargers have won the second half in one game, been outscored in the second half in two games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games this season (2-1 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in three games (3-0).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.2 points on average in the second half.

