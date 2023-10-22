Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Does a bet on Fowler interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cam Fowler vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler has averaged 23:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Fowler has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Fowler has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through four games played).

Fowler has had an assist in one of four games this season.

Fowler has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Fowler going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fowler Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded six goals in total (only 1.5 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.