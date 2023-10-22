Should you wager on Cam Fowler to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Boston Bruins face off on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

Fowler has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Fowler has zero points on the power play.

Fowler averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded six goals in total (only 1.5 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

