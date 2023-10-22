The Boston Bruins (3-0) visit the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) at Honda Center on Sunday, October 22 at 8:30 PM ET on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD. The Bruins have won four straight games.

Before this matchup, here's who we project to take home the victory in Sunday's hockey game.

Ducks vs. Bruins Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Bruins 3, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)

Bruins (-250) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.9 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (23-47-12 overall) posted a record of 10-12-22 in contests that went to OT last season.

In the 27 games Anaheim played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 31 points.

Last season the Ducks recorded only one goal in 19 games, and they picked up two points (0-17-2).

Anaheim picked up 10 points (3-13-4 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Ducks scored at least three goals in 38 games, earning 46 points from those contests.

Last season Anaheim scored a single power-play goal in 19 games, posting a record of 6-10-3.

When outshooting its opponent last season, Anaheim was 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks' opponents had more shots in 69 games last season. The Ducks went 15-43-11 in those games (41 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 4.09 32nd 9th 33 Shots 28.4 28th 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 12th 22.22% Power Play % 15.72% 31st 1st 87.28% Penalty Kill % 72.14% 31st

Ducks vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

