For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, is Brett Leason a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Leason stats and insights

Leason is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Leason has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up six goals in total (only 1.5 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.