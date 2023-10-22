With the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Chicago Bears in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Brandon Bolden a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Brandon Bolden score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110 if he scores a TD)

On 17 attempts last season, Bolden compiled 66 yards rushing for 5.1 yards per game.

He did not find the end zone once on the ground last season in eight games.

In one of eight games last season, he had a receiving touchdown. He didn't register any games with multiple TD receptions.

Brandon Bolden Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 3 7 0 2 21 1 Week 3 @Titans 3 17 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 1 5 0 3 29 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 16 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 17 49ers 8 32 0 0 0 0

