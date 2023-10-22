When Ben Skowronek hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 7 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Skowronek will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)

Skowronek has hauled in two passes for 13 yards (3.3 per game) this year.

Skowronek, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Ben Skowronek Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0

Rep Ben Skowronek with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.