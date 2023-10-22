Will Ben Skowronek Score a Touchdown Against the Steelers in Week 7?
When Ben Skowronek hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 7 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Will Ben Skowronek score a touchdown against the Steelers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100 if he scores a TD)
- Skowronek has hauled in two passes for 13 yards (3.3 per game) this year.
- Skowronek, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.
Ben Skowronek Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|0
