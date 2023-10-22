Check out Ben Skowronek's stats below.

Skowronek's season stats include 13 yards on two receptions (6.5 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus one carry for 11 yards. He has been targeted five times.

Ben Skowronek Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Achilles

The Rams have no other receiver on the injury report.

Week 7 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Skowronek 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 2 13 13 0 6.5

Skowronek Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0

