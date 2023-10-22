Will Ben Skowronek Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Check out Ben Skowronek's stats below.
Skowronek's season stats include 13 yards on two receptions (6.5 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus one carry for 11 yards. He has been targeted five times.
Ben Skowronek Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Achilles
- The Rams have no other receiver on the injury report.
Rams vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Skowronek 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|2
|13
|13
|0
|6.5
Skowronek Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|0
