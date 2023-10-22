With the Los Angeles Chargers playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Austin Ekeler a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: -152 (Bet $15.20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Ekeler has 144 rushing yards on 30 attempts (72 yards per carry), and one touchdown.

Ekeler also averages 41 receiving yards per game, grabbing eight passes for 82 yards.

Ekeler has one rushing TD in two games.

Austin Ekeler Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0

