Austin Ekeler has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chiefs have allowed 100.2 rushing yards per game, 12th in the NFL.

In the ground game, Ekeler has carried the ball 30 times for 144 yards (72 ypg). He has scored one rushing TD. Ekeler has also reeled in eight balls for 82 yards (41 ypg).

Ekeler vs. the Chiefs

Ekeler vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 4 GP / 59 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 59 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chiefs defense has not allowed a rusher to pile up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Kansas City has given up one or more rushing TDs to one opposing player this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Chiefs this season.

The Chiefs surrender 100.2 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 12th-ranked rush defense this season.

So far this season, the Chiefs have given up one passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.2 per game. That ranks first among NFL teams.

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Ekeler Rushing Insights

Ekeler went over his rushing yards total once in two games played this season.

The Chargers pass on 57.4% of their plays and run on 42.6%. They are 18th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 30 of his team's 136 total rushing attempts this season (22.1%).

Ekeler has one rushing touchdown this year in two games played.

He has scored one of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (6.7%).

He has eight red zone carries for 24.2% of the team share (his team runs on 51.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

Ekeler has 6.0% of his team's target share (11 targets on 183 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 11 times this season, averaging 7.5 yards per target.

Ekeler does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

With four red zone targets, Ekeler has been on the receiving end of 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

Ekeler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 14 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 16 ATT / 117 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs

