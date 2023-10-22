On Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Adam Henrique going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a goal)

Henrique 2022-23 stats and insights

In 19 of 62 games last season, Henrique scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored four goals while picking up six assists.

He took 2.1 shots per game, sinking 16.7% of them.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

