Will Adam Henrique Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 22?
On Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Adam Henrique going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a goal)
Henrique 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 19 of 62 games last season, Henrique scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- On the power play, he scored four goals while picking up six assists.
- He took 2.1 shots per game, sinking 16.7% of them.
Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
