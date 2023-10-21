How to Watch Women's Super League Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, October 21
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's Women's Super League slate has several top-tier games, including the matchup between Leicester City WFC and Manchester City.
Watch your favorite Women's Super League team this season on Paramount+ and Fubo!
Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Manchester City vs Leicester City WFC
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Watch on Paramount+!
Make sure you're following along with Women's Super League action all year long on Fubo and Paramount+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.