Ranked teams will be on the Week 8 college football schedule in 17 games, including the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions squaring off against the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of week 8's top college football action.

How to Watch AP Top 25 Games

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-4.5)

No. 22 Air Force Falcons at Navy Midshipmen

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Air Force (-11.5)

UCF Knights at No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oklahoma (-19.5)

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 20 Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Missouri (-7.5)

North Texas Mean Green at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Yulman Stadium

Yulman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tulane (-19.5)

No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Alabama (-8.5)

Washington State Cougars at No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Oregon (-20)

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Favorite: Iowa (-4)

No. 8 Texas Longhorns at Houston Cougars

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas (-22.5)

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: North Carolina (-23.5)

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-6.5)

No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Florida State (-13.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-24.5)

Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-30.5)

No. 14 Utah Utes at No. 18 USC Trojans

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: USC (-6.5)

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Washington Huskies

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Favorite: Washington (-28.5)

No. 25 UCLA Bruins at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: UCLA (-17)

