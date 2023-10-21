Week 8 Big 12 Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 8 college football schedule includes six games with Big 12 teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
UCF vs. Oklahoma | Baylor vs. Cincinnati
Week 8 Big 12 Results
Oklahoma 31 UCF 29
- Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-17.5)
- Pregame Total: 67.5
Oklahoma Leaders
- Passing: Dillon Gabriel (25-for-38, 253 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Marcus Major (18 ATT, 82 YDS)
- Receiving: Nic Anderson (10 TAR, 5 REC, 105 YDS, 2 TDs)
UCF Leaders
- Passing: John Rhys Plumlee (16-for-30, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: RJ Harvey (23 ATT, 101 YDS)
- Receiving: Javon Baker (6 TAR, 5 REC, 134 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma
|UCF
|442
|Total Yards
|397
|253
|Passing Yards
|248
|189
|Rushing Yards
|149
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Baylor 32 Cincinnati 29
- Pregame Favorite: Cincinnati (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 50.5
Baylor Leaders
- Passing: Blake Shapen (25-for-42, 316 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dominic Richardson (8 ATT, 37 YDS)
- Receiving: Ketron Jackson Jr. (11 TAR, 5 REC, 130 YDS)
Cincinnati Leaders
- Passing: Emory Jones (19-for-30, 162 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Corey Kiner (15 ATT, 129 YDS)
- Receiving: Xzavier Henderson (11 TAR, 8 REC, 82 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Cincinnati
|Baylor
|450
|Total Yards
|396
|162
|Passing Yards
|316
|288
|Rushing Yards
|80
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Upcoming Week 8 Big 12 Games
Texas Tech Red Raiders at BYU Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas Tech (-3)
TCU Horned Frogs at Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kansas State (-6)
