Will Vladislav Gavrikov Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 21?
Should you bet on Vladislav Gavrikov to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)
Gavrikov stats and insights
- In two of four games this season, Gavrikov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Gavrikov has no points on the power play.
- He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding four total goals (1.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Kings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
