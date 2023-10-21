Should you bet on Vladislav Gavrikov to light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300

Gavrikov stats and insights

  • In two of four games this season, Gavrikov has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
  • Gavrikov has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding four total goals (1.3 per game).
  • So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
  TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

