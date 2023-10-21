USC vs. Utah Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the USC Trojans and Utah Utes square off at 8:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Trojans. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
USC vs. Utah Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Utah (+7)
|Over (52.5)
|USC 29, Utah 26
USC Betting Info (2023)
- The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.
- The Trojans have two wins against the spread this year.
- USC is 2-4 ATS when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Out of seven Trojans games so far this year, six have hit the over.
- The point total average for USC games this season is 66.6, 14.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
Utah Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Utes.
- So far this year, the Utes have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.
- Out of Utes six games with a set total, one has hit the over (16.7%).
- The average point total for the Utah this year is 7.2 points lower than this game's over/under.
Trojans vs. Utes 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|USC
|47.3
|30.0
|55.3
|23.3
|36.7
|39.0
|Utah
|21.7
|12.2
|25.8
|9.8
|13.5
|17.0
