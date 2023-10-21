Troy Terry will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes meet at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Terry against the Coyotes, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Terry vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 70 games last season, Terry averaged 17:50 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -8.

He scored a goal in a game 22 times last season in 70 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 31 of 70 games last season, Terry had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 64.5% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 44.4% chance of Terry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Terry Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

Defensively, the Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in league action.

They had the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -70.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.