Will Troy Terry Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on October 21?
Can we expect Troy Terry lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Arizona Coyotes at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.5 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Terry 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 22 of 70 games last season, Terry scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- On the power play, Terry produced five goals and seven assists.
- He posted a 12.2% shooting percentage, taking 2.5 shots per game.
Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, giving up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.
- The Coyotes earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.