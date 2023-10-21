The Anaheim Ducks, Trevor Zegras included, will face the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Zegras' props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Trevor Zegras vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zegras Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Zegras averaged 18:35 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -24.

He scored a goal in a game 21 times last season over 81 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Zegras had an assist in 34 of 81 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.

The implied probability is 58.2% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zegras has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zegras Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.

Their -70 goal differential ranked 27th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.