Will Trevor Zegras Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on October 21?
Can we count on Trevor Zegras lighting the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a goal)
Zegras 2022-23 stats and insights
- Zegras scored in 21 of 81 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- On the power play, Zegras produced four goals and 13 assists.
- He posted a 12.5% shooting percentage, taking 2.2 shots per game.
Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in league play.
- The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
