Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Boston Bruins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Looking to bet on Moore's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Trevor Moore vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore has averaged 17:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Moore has scored a goal in three of four games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Moore has a point in three of four games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Moore has had an assist in one of four games this year.

Moore's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Moore has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Moore Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in league play.

Their goal differential (+127) led the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 5 Points 0 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.