On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Trevor Moore going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

Moore has scored in three of four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Moore averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 30.8%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded four goals in total (only 1.3 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

