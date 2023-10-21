The Super Lig slate today is sure to please. The contests include Caykur Rizespor taking on Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadium.

Here you can find information on how to watch all of today's Super Lig action.

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Kayserispor vs Caykur Rizespor

Caykur Rizespor travels to play Kayserispor at Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri.

Game Time: 6:30 AM ET

Favorite: Kayserispor (+125)

Kayserispor (+125) Underdog: Caykur Rizespor (+220)

Caykur Rizespor (+220) Draw: (+240)

Watch Gaziantep FK vs Antalyaspor

Antalyaspor journeys to take on Gaziantep FK at Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Favorite: Antalyaspor (+160)

Antalyaspor (+160) Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+180)

Gaziantep FK (+180) Draw: (+225)

Watch Konyaspor vs Pendikspor

Pendikspor makes the trip to match up with Konyaspor at Konya Büyüksehir Belediyesi Stadium in Konya.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Favorite: Konyaspor (-135)

Konyaspor (-135) Underdog: Pendikspor (+360)

Pendikspor (+360) Draw: (+275)

Watch Galatasaray vs Besiktas

Besiktas journeys to play Galatasaray at Nef Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Galatasaray (-150)

Galatasaray (-150) Underdog: Besiktas (+370)

Besiktas (+370) Draw: (+320)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.