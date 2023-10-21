The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Sam Carrick find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)

Carrick 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 52 games last season, Carrick scored -- but just one goal each time.

Carrick produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 6.0% of them.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league action in goals against.

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 25.5 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

