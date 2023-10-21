The Anaheim Ducks, Ryan Strome among them, face the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Looking to bet on Strome's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan Strome vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Strome Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Strome averaged 17:02 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -30.

He had a goal in 15 games last season through 82 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Strome had an assist in 23 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in three of them.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -70.

