When the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Radko Gudas find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gudas 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 72 games last season, Gudas scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Gudas produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 1.8% of them.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, giving up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.