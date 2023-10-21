Quinton Byfield will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Boston Bruins meet at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Fancy a wager on Byfield in the Kings-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Quinton Byfield vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Byfield has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 15:38 on the ice per game.

In one of four games this year, Byfield has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Byfield has registered a point in one of four games playedthis season.

Byfield has yet to put up an assist this year through four games.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Byfield goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Byfield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Byfield Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in league play.

Their goal differential (+127) topped the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 1 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

