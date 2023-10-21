Will Quinton Byfield Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 21?
Should you wager on Quinton Byfield to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Boston Bruins meet up on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43 if he scores a goal)
Byfield stats and insights
- Byfield has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Byfield has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding four total goals (1.3 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Kings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
