Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Boston Bruins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, at Crypto.com Arena. There are prop bets for Dubois available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Dubois has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Dubois has a goal in two of the four games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

Dubois has tallied point in two of four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Dubois has yet to put up an assist this year through four games.

Dubois has an implied probability of 54.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Dubois has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

Their +127 goal differential was tops in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 3 Points 0 3 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

