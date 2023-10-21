Should you wager on Pierre-Luc Dubois to score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings and the Boston Bruins face off on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21 if he scores a goal)

Dubois stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Dubois has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Dubois has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 27.3% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded four goals in total (only 1.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

