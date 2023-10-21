Phillip Danault and the Los Angeles Kings will play on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Fancy a wager on Danault? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Phillip Danault vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Danault has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:36 on the ice per game.

Danault has scored a goal in one of four games this year.

Danault has registered a point in a game twice this season in four games played, including multiple points once.

Danault has an assist in two of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

The implied probability that Danault hits the over on his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Danault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

Their goal differential (+127) led the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 4 Games 2 4 Points 1 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

