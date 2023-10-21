SEC foes will meet when the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) meet the Auburn Tigers (3-3). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Ole Miss vs. Auburn? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Auburn?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ole Miss 35, Auburn 21

Ole Miss 35, Auburn 21 Ole Miss has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Rebels have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won them all.

Auburn has been the underdog in three games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Tigers have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The Rebels have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-6.5)



Ole Miss (-6.5) Ole Miss has three wins in five games versus the spread this year.

The Rebels have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Auburn has two wins versus the spread in six games this season.

This year, the Tigers have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Ole Miss vs. Auburn matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) Ole Miss and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 55.5 points three times this season.

In the Auburn's six games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 55.5.

Ole Miss averages 41.7 points per game against Auburn's 27.7, amounting to 13.9 points over the game's over/under of 55.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Ole Miss

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.7 63.2 59.5 Implied Total AVG 35.8 37 34 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 52.5 55.7 Implied Total AVG 36.7 41 32.3 ATS Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-3 0-1 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.