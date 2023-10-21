The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) host a Big Ten battle against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (21st-best with 36 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 9.7 points allowed per game) this year. Penn State has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks fifth-best in points per game (44.3) and second-best in points allowed per game (8).

Ohio State vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

FOX

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Ohio State vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Ohio State Penn State 443 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (72nd) 263.5 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.7 (1st) 135 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.3 (16th) 308 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.3 (79th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has racked up 1,651 yards (275.2 ypg) on 109-of-170 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has racked up 295 yards on 44 carries while finding the end zone five times.

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 51 times for 235 yards (39.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s 604 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 58 times and has registered 31 catches and five touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 23 passes for 359 yards (59.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 303 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 22 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar has racked up 1,254 yards (209 yards per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes this season. He's also rushed for 79 yards with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kaytron Allen, has carried the ball 78 times for 375 yards (62.5 per game) with three touchdowns.

Nicholas Singleton has piled up 89 carries and totaled 362 yards with six touchdowns while also gaining 111 yards through the air with one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has collected 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 402 (67 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has three touchdowns.

Theo Johnson has 14 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 154 yards (25.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Harrison Wallace III's 15 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 142 yards.

