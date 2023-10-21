Best Bets & Odds for the Ohio State vs. Penn State Game – Saturday, October 21
Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) meet the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Ohio State vs. Penn State?
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Ohio State 26, Penn State 22
- Ohio State has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.
- The Buckeyes have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- This is the first time Penn State will play as an underdog this season.
- The Nittany Lions have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +160 moneyline set for this game.
- The Buckeyes have a 65.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Penn State (+4.5)
- Ohio State is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Against the spread, Penn State is 5-0-0 this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (45.5)
- Ohio State and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points three times this season.
- This season, three of Penn State's games have ended with a score higher than 45.5 points.
- Ohio State averages 36 points per game against Penn State's 44.3, totaling 34.8 points over the matchup's over/under of 45.5.
Splits Tables
Ohio State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57.7
|59.5
|55.8
|Implied Total AVG
|40.8
|45.3
|36.3
|ATS Record
|3-2-1
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Penn State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.3
|47.2
|47.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35.4
|36.3
|34
|ATS Record
|5-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
