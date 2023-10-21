The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Mikey Anderson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • Anderson has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded four goals in total (only 1.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

