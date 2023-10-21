The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Mikey Anderson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded four goals in total (only 1.3 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

