AAC opponents meet when the Memphis Tigers (4-2) and the UAB Blazers (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Protective Stadium.

Memphis is totaling 34 points per game offensively this season (33rd in the FBS), and is allowing 23 points per game (50th) on the defensive side of the ball. UAB ranks 36th in total yards per game (437.6), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 428.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Memphis vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Memphis vs. UAB Key Statistics

Memphis UAB 426.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.6 (23rd) 369.5 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.4 (121st) 142.5 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.6 (79th) 284.3 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 294 (24th) 9 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 8 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (14th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 1,697 passing yards for Memphis, completing 66.1% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 129 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 82 times for 468 yards (78 per game) and six touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 233 receiving yards on 26 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Sutton Smith has carried the ball 35 times for 169 yards (28.2 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has hauled in 34 catches for 507 yards (84.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 357 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has recored 1,905 passing yards, or 272.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.4% of his passes and has tossed 12 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 19.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has been handed the ball 70 times for a team-high 327 yards (46.7 per game) with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 25 receptions this season are good for 261 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has collected 249 yards (on 55 carries) with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer has racked up 386 receiving yards on 25 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Amare Thomas has 35 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 326 yards (46.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

