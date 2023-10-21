Will Max Jones score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Jones 2022-23 stats and insights

Jones scored in nine of 69 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Jones produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted an 8.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.5 shots per game.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in league action.

The Coyotes earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

