    Saturday

    King Kekaulike High School at Maui High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on October 20
    • Location: Kahului, HI
    • Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunday

    Baldwin High School at Lahainaluna High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on October 21
    • Location: Lahaina, HI
    • Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

