Hawaii High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maui County This Week
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Maui County, Hawaii this week? We've got the information.
Maui County, Hawaii High School Football Games This Week
Saturday
King Kekaulike High School at Maui High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on October 20
- Location: Kahului, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunday
Baldwin High School at Lahainaluna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM HT on October 21
- Location: Lahaina, HI
- Conference: Maui Interscholastic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
