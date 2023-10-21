On Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Matt Roy going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Roy stats and insights

Roy is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Roy has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing four total goals (1.3 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.