Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Mullett Arena. Prop bets for McTavish are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Mason McTavish vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

McTavish Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

McTavish averaged 14:59 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -19.

He had a goal in 15 of 80 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

McTavish had an assist in 19 of 80 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of McTavish having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McTavish Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

Defensively, the Coyotes gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in league play.

Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.

