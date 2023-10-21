Can we count on Mason McTavish scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks play the Arizona Coyotes at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290

McTavish 2022-23 stats and insights

McTavish scored in 15 of 80 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

On the power play, he scored seven goals while picking up seven assists.

McTavish's shooting percentage last season was 10.6%. He averaged 2.0 shots per game.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in league play.

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

