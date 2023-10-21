Will Mason McTavish Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on October 21?
Can we count on Mason McTavish scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks play the Arizona Coyotes at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29 if he scores a goal)
McTavish 2022-23 stats and insights
- McTavish scored in 15 of 80 games last season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- On the power play, he scored seven goals while picking up seven assists.
- McTavish's shooting percentage last season was 10.6%. He averaged 2.0 shots per game.
Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Coyotes conceded 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in league play.
- The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
