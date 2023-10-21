Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Los Angeles Kings-Boston Bruins matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Kevin Fiala, who has six points (zero goals, six assists) and plays an average of 17:47 per game.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Oct. 19 0 2 2 2 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 0 3 3 2 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 0 0 5

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Anze Kopitar has five points (1.3 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 1 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 2 0 2 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 1 1 2

Trevor Moore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)

Trevor Moore has five total points for Los Angeles, with four goals and one assist.

Moore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Jets Oct. 17 2 1 3 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 14 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 11 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

David Pastrnak has scored four goals (1.3 per game) and dished out one assist (0.3 per game), contributing to the Boston offense with five total points (1.7 per game). He averages five shots per game, shooting 26.7%.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 1 1 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 2 0 2 4

Charlie McAvoy Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Charlie McAvoy has scored three total points (one per game) this campaign. He has zero goals and three assists.

McAvoy Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Oct. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Predators Oct. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

