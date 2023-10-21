Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Bruins on October 21, 2023
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Los Angeles Kings-Boston Bruins matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
Kings vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kings vs. Bruins Additional Info
|Kings vs. Bruins Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs. Bruins Prediction
|Kings vs. Bruins Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Kevin Fiala, who has six points (zero goals, six assists) and plays an average of 17:47 per game.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Anze Kopitar has five points (1.3 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
Trevor Moore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +230, Under Odds: -333)
Trevor Moore has five total points for Los Angeles, with four goals and one assist.
Moore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
David Pastrnak has scored four goals (1.3 per game) and dished out one assist (0.3 per game), contributing to the Boston offense with five total points (1.7 per game). He averages five shots per game, shooting 26.7%.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|2
|0
|2
|4
Charlie McAvoy Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Charlie McAvoy has scored three total points (one per game) this campaign. He has zero goals and three assists.
McAvoy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Predators
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 11
|0
|1
|1
|1
