The Los Angeles Kings (2-1-1) host the Boston Bruins (3-0, winners of three in a row) at Crypto.com Arena. The game on Saturday, October 21 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-110) Bruins (-110) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Betting Insights

In the 12 games the Kings were favored on the moneyline a season ago they recorded a 8-4 win-loss record.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter last season, Los Angeles won 69.2% of its games (9-4).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings have an implied probability of 52.4% to win.

Last season, 58 of Los Angeles' games went over Saturday's total of 6 goals.

Kings vs Bruins Additional Info

Kings vs. Bruins Rankings

Kings 2022-23 Total (Rank) Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 301 (2nd) 254 (16th) Goals Allowed 174 (1st) 68 (4th) Power Play Goals 62 (11th) 65 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (1st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings scored the 10th-most goals in the NHL last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).

Los Angeles allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league action in goals against.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

The 68 power-play goals Los Angeles put up last season were the fourth-most in the NHL (on 269 chances).

The Kings were fourth in the league with a 25.28% power-play conversion rate.

Los Angeles scored seven shorthanded goals last season.

The Kings killed 75.84% of opponent power plays, the 24th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Kings won the third-highest percentage of faceoffs in the NHL, 53.3%.

Los Angeles scored on 10.3% of its shots as a team (12th in league).

The Kings secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.