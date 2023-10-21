Kings vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 21
The Los Angeles Kings (2-1-1) host the Boston Bruins (3-0), who have won three straight, on Saturday, October 21 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.
Kings vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Kings 4, Bruins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings vs Bruins Additional Info
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings had a 47-25-10 record overall, with a 12-11-23 record in contests that went to overtime, last season.
- Los Angeles picked up 42 points (17-7-8) in the 32 games it played that were decided by one goal.
- In the 10 games last season the Kings scored just one goal, they went 1-6-3 (five points).
- Los Angeles scored exactly two goals in 16 games last season (4-9-3 record, 11 points).
- The Kings scored at least three goals in 58 games (44-9-5, 93 points).
- In the 30 games when Los Angeles recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-12-3 to record 33 points.
- When it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).
- The Kings were outshot by their opponent 22 times, and went 9-8-5 (23 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.67
|2nd
|16th
|3.1
|Goals Allowed
|2.12
|1st
|11th
|32.4
|Shots
|33
|9th
|4th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.8
|8th
|4th
|25.28%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|12th
|24th
|75.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|87.28%
|1st
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Kings vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.