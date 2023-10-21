The Los Angeles Kings (2-1-1) host the Boston Bruins (3-0), who have won three straight, on Saturday, October 21 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSW.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Kings vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Kings 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)

Kings (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Kings vs Bruins Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings had a 47-25-10 record overall, with a 12-11-23 record in contests that went to overtime, last season.

Los Angeles picked up 42 points (17-7-8) in the 32 games it played that were decided by one goal.

In the 10 games last season the Kings scored just one goal, they went 1-6-3 (five points).

Los Angeles scored exactly two goals in 16 games last season (4-9-3 record, 11 points).

The Kings scored at least three goals in 58 games (44-9-5, 93 points).

In the 30 games when Los Angeles recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 15-12-3 to record 33 points.

When it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles was 36-20-5 (77 points).

The Kings were outshot by their opponent 22 times, and went 9-8-5 (23 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Kings Rank Kings AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.67 2nd 16th 3.1 Goals Allowed 2.12 1st 11th 32.4 Shots 33 9th 4th 27.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 8th 4th 25.28% Power Play % 22.22% 12th 24th 75.84% Penalty Kill % 87.28% 1st

Kings vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

