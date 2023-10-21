The Los Angeles Kings (2-1-1) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected tight game against the Boston Bruins (3-0), who have -110 odds, on Saturday, October 21 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSW.

Kings vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Bruins Betting Trends

Los Angeles' four games this season have all finished above this contest's total of 6 goals.

This will be the first game this season the Kings are the moneyline favorite.

The Bruins have not been the underdog this season.

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds set at -110 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Boston has not played with moneyline odds of -110 or longer once this season.

